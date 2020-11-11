The Great Emily in Paris Debate: Is It Good Or Not?

Weitere : Lily Collins on How "Emily in Paris" Differs From "Sex and the City"

Emily in Paris: Is it good, or is it bad?

It's been over a month since Netflix dropped the first season of this romp through France and that's still the question we find ourselves asking—especially now that it's been renewed for season two—since no one can seem to agree. It's an easy watch that many viewers seem to be breezing through, but is it a good watch? Or is it just conveniently available at a time when many of us would kill to go on vacation to Paris—not to mention actually move there?

Emily in Paris follows the adventures of Emily (Lily Collins), a bright-eyed and eager American who suddenly is offered the chance to move to Paris to work for the marketing firm that was just purchased by the larger firm she worked for in Chicago. She doesn't speak French and she's annoyed that no one at this new firm will listen to her American point of view, but she perseveres and tries to win everyone over by gaining Instagram followers and slowly but surely learning the ways of her Parisian friends and coworkers. She also makes out with a hot chef (Lucas Bravo).

We here at E! News are split on whether or not Emily is good or just watchable nonsense, so we're here to present two very different viewpoints on everyone's latest binge.