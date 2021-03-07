Inside the Winning Love Story of Judge Judy and Husband Jerry Sheindlin

Let the record state that Judge Judy Sheindlin and her husband, the honorable Jerry Sheindlin, haven't had the most perfect of marriages. But we're going to go ahead and deliver our verdict: Anyone who makes it past their silver anniversary is a winner.

And Judy is already well into her 44th year of marriage with Jerry, which is some two decades longer than she's presided over her triple Daytime Emmy-winning eponymous court series Judge Judy—one of the longest-running shows on television with ratings that far surpass pretty much anything else that airs during your lunch break.

The pair just had to overcome one teeny, tiny blip that saw the two judges, perhaps ironically, facing off in court.

Dissatisfied with Jerry's inability to take care of her as she grieved the 1990 death of her father, Judy issued an ultimatum. "She said to me, 'If you can't maneuver this, I'm going to divorce you,'" he recalled to Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue in the duo's May 2020 release, What Makes a Marriage Last. "And I said, 'Oh, yeah? I dare you.' And the next day I got divorce papers. The next day. So, that was the end of that."