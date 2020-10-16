The MixtapE! Presents Kelly Rowland, Bad Bunny and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

It's been a busy week, music fans. Not only did the 2020 Billboard Music Awards bring the thrill of live performances back to our TV screens for one glorious night, but we've also heard the returns of a few A-listers. Not only did Demi Lovato drop her scathing protest track "Commander in Chief," but Justin Bieber returned with "Lonely," a plaintive peek into the trappings of his fame.

That was just the tip of the iceberg, though. After our weekly deep dive, we've surfaced with our picks for the best of the best.