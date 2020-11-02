Breaking Down a Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset’s On-Again, Off-Again Divorce

Weitere : Cardi B & Offset Officially Aren't Getting Divorced

Cardi B has set the record straight: She likes it like that, so she's back together with husband Offset.

Their separation lasted almost a month after the "WAP" rapper filed for divorce on Sept. 14. They were then spotted kissing at her 28th birthday party on Oct. 10 in Las Vegas, and Cardi confirmed they've made up.

However, a source exclusively tells E! News that the reconciliation isn't a done deal just yet. "Cardi changes her mind every day whether she wants to be with Offset or not," the insider says. "She will complain about him for days on end and then snap out of it and want him back."

So, although she says they are back together right now, it could change at any moment. At the same time, the Grammy winner made a big decision on Nov. 2 when she submitted legal documents to dismiss her divorce.

"My firm and I have always been an advocate for helping fathers protect what's most important to them—their families and their children," Offset's divorce attorney Onyema Anene Farrey said in a statement to E! News. "That was no different here. We remain in Offset's corner and in support of him and his future. He thanks his fans for their continued love and support."