Allow These Pics To Get You Excited for Bridgerton, Shondaland's New Netflix Show

Netflix released some gorgeous new photos of the upcoming Shondaland drama, which comes out Dec. 25.

von Lauren Piester Okt 16, 2020 00:22
If you're in the mood for fancy dresses, longing looks, battles of wit and some sexy romps through 19th-century London, have we got a Christmas present for you.

On Dec. 25, Netflix will debut Bridgerton, the newest drama from Shonda Rhimes, and it promises to be a delicious, colorful trip to a fantasy past. 

Here's how Netflix describes the series: 

"Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parents' footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society's expectations for their future." 

It's like Pride and Prejudice or Emma in the form of a Shondaland show and we are here for it!

The series is based on the bestselling Bridgerton novels by Julia Quinn, each of which focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling. All eight of the Bridgertons are named in alphabetical order. 

Check out the beautiful first images from the series below! 

Netflix

Ben Miller as Lord Featherington, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson. 

Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton. 

Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset. 

Netflix

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset.

 

Netflix

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton.

Netflix

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington. 

Netflix

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset. 

Netflix

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte.

Netflix

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton.

 

Netflix

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Ben Miller as Lord Featherington and Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington.

Bridgerton premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix.

