Reign Disick Has Taken His Mohawk to the Next Level: See the Pics

Reign Disick is looking very punk rock these days.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Scott Disick took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of his son Reign's "hair maintenance." In the video on Scott's Instagram story, Reign is seen getting his mohawk freshened up and, boy, does it look punk rock.

Thanks to the fresh buzz, the five-year-old's mohawk looks even more pronounced. Of course, dad Scott took to Instagram to share pictures of Reign's new and improved 'do.

On his Instagram story, Scott posted a photo of Reign doing the "rock on" hand sign. The Flip It Like Disick star also shared a black and white photo on his feed and wrote, "Mr reign."

Reign first received the edgy haircut at the end of September 2020. Scott also uploaded this haircut on Instagram, writing last month, "Covid cuts."

This look came about a month-and-a-half after Kourtney Kardashian's youngest child shaved off his signature long locks.