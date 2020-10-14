Hoda Kotb Says a Shocking Letter About Her Kids Was Sent to Her Home

A shocking experience.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14's episode of Just the Sip, Hoda Kotb detailed to E!'s Justin Sylvester the upsetting letter she recently received from a troll, who criticized her decision to become a parent later in life.

What's even more bone-chilling? The TODAY co-anchor received the letter "three or four weeks ago" at her home.

"It was this woman who started off with kind of, 'How dare you,'" the beloved broadcaster recalled to Justin. "And she said, 'I can't believe that you thought it was a good idea to become a mother in your early 50s.' And she just, sort of, went off."

As Hoda continued, she remembered noticing that the writer took the time to sit down and handwrite the harsh note.

She further recollected, "And it said, 'You know, if you didn't do the math, I'll do it. When they're in high school…' She literally wrote all this down."

For Hoda, it was like being confronted with her worst fear. Thus, she revealed that she "shredded" the letter.