Lakers Star Anthony Davis Reflects on Close Bond With Kobe Bryant in Heartwarming Story

Mamba Mentality lives on.
Coming off the high of the Lakers' 17th championship win on Sunday, Oct. 11, Anthony Davis chatted with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Oct. 13 to discuss his relationship with NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
"I met him before in a camp and then the first time I was able to talk to him and get to know him was on the Olympic team," he began, noting how close they were. "There's a picture that floats around with me and him are on the bench at one of the games and he's looking down my shirt. It's because I forgot my jersey going to the game and so he was on me about not bringing the jersey."
The 27-year-old recalled Kobe asking him, "How you wanna be great and show people what you can do if you don't have a jersey on?"
"We definitely dedicated the season to him," Anthony continued. "He meant a lot to our organization, to our team. He's touched everyone personally and in our organization."
Jimmy noted how Kobe's memory has been immortalized all over Los Angeles by saying, "To this day, you cannot pass an intersection where there is not a painting of Kobe. Really is one of the most remarkable things I've ever seen. And I'm sure he's proud of you winning that trophy."
The NBA player also spoke about not believing LeBron James when he told him he would cry after the epic win.
"I'm not really the guy to shed tears," he laughed. "All the emotions just came out at one time and you realize how special the moment is and realize how tough the journey is to become a champion. And you can say you won't do something until that moment, [then] you just let your emotions and joy take over. Those were tears of joy."