Lakers Star Anthony Davis Reflects on Close Bond With Kobe Bryant in Heartwarming Story

Mamba Mentality lives on.

Coming off the high of the Lakers' 17th championship win on Sunday, Oct. 11, Anthony Davis chatted with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Oct. 13 to discuss his relationship with NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

"I met him before in a camp and then the first time I was able to talk to him and get to know him was on the Olympic team," he began, noting how close they were. "There's a picture that floats around with me and him are on the bench at one of the games and he's looking down my shirt. It's because I forgot my jersey going to the game and so he was on me about not bringing the jersey."

The 27-year-old recalled Kobe asking him, "How you wanna be great and show people what you can do if you don't have a jersey on?"

"We definitely dedicated the season to him," Anthony continued. "He meant a lot to our organization, to our team. He's touched everyone personally and in our organization."