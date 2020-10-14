Lizzo Just Proved You Can Love Yourself at Every Stage of Your Life

If you've ever criticized your former self, you need to listen to Lizzo.

Most of us have been there—you see an old photo of yourself and maybe wish you looked like that versus how you do now. Or you remember a choice you made and chastise yourself about it. Well, stop. As the superstar has once again proven, you can love yourself at every stage.

In a TikTok video the singer posted on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Lizzo celebrated six month of being vegan with a look back at some footage of herself over the last year. She began with a clip taken at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, in which she was making a "stale doughnut, poundcake, milkshake-type concoction." In her voice-over, she recalled eating animal products after being vegetarian for seven years.

Then, the post switched to a more recent video of herself making a vegan protein shake. But, before you mistake this for one of those traditional "before and after" weight loss or workout videos, remember this is Lizzo we're talking about.

"I am both of these women and I cannot condemn one woman or the other," she said. "I'm happy both ways and right now, this is what's bringing me joy."