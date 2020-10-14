Who Is The Bachelorette’s Dale Moss? All About Clare Crawley’s First Impression Rose Winner

For Clare Crawley, the moment she met the man of her dreams can best be described as love at first sight.

At least that's what it looked like during the highly-anticipated season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, Oct. 13. After months of speculation, the first episode certainly teased what Bachelor Nation had been buzzing about: Clare finds the one (almost) immediately.

Despite rotating through an attractive (and at times silly) lineup of men, Clare, 39 appeared visibly shook when she first laid eyes on Dale Moss, a tall, dark and handsome 32-year-old former football player from South Dakota who sparked her attention when he stepped out of the limo.

After swooping in with a big hug for Clare ("I'm a hugger," he told her), she welcomed him and said, "I needed this so bad!" He then added, "My name's Dale. I really do feel this is gonna be special." Right after he walked away, Clare caught her composure and, almost breathless, said, "I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I'm shaking!"