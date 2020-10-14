Billboard Music AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Nordstrom's Best Deals: A Price-Matching Sale + an Extra 25% off All Clearance

Move over Prime Day!

von Carolin Lehmann Okt 14, 2020 11:00Tags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Nordstrom Price-Matching Sale & extra 25% off clearance

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, Nordstrom is keeping up with the competition. They are currently running a price-matching sale, which you can check out here.

They're also running an extra 25% off on all clearance items. This offer ends today at midnight, so be sure to shop quick.

Below, some of our best womenswear finds from the extra 25% off on all clearance items sale.

lesen
Save Up to 70% on SkinStore's Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets!

Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Parka

How perfect for fall and winter is this parka with a faux fur collar? Shop it in three colors. 

$260
$146
Nordstrom

Madewell The Zip Top Small Spotted Calf Hair Transport Crossbody Bag

This tote is made of genuine calf hair and adds some pizzazz to your look. Wear it crossbody or by the handle. 

$168
$76
Nordstrom

Top Stories

1

Pregnant Morgan Stewart Strips Down & Shows Off Her Baby Bump

2

Dexter Is Coming Back For Some Reason

3

90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Silva Is Engaged to Georgi Rusev

Sam Edelman Daruby Bootie

You'll get so much wear out of this bootie in an on-trend snakeskin print this fall. Check out its unique heel.

$170
$63
Nordstrom

Leith Cozy Long Cardigan

How cozy does this cardi look? Shop it in three colors. 

$69
$30
Nordstrom

Madewell Nine-Inch Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

We love the wash and distressing of these mid-rise jeans. They're a fall staple.

$128
$49
Nordstrom

Up next, Lookfantastic's $16 beauty box deal tops most Prime Day offers. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Top Stories

1

Pregnant Morgan Stewart Strips Down & Shows Off Her Baby Bump

2

Dexter Is Coming Back For Some Reason

3

90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Silva Is Engaged to Georgi Rusev

4

Inside Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender's Private Love Story

5

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer in a Powerful Way