Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Bachelorette Meet-Cute Proves Love at First Sight Is Real

Cue the fireworks!
Sparks are flying high between Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and contestant Dale Moss. It's only night one on the ABC dating competition series, but it's already proving to be one unforgettable season.
Just a few months ago, Bachelor Nation fans learned that Clare found love early on with one of her suitors, who was unidentified at the time. Now that season 16 has premiered, it's easy to understand why she fell head over heels for Dale.
In fact, their meet-cute is straight out of a rom-com and will have skeptics believing in love at first sight.
"You look beautiful! I'm a hugger, so I've got a big a hug for you," the 31-year-old former football player tells Clare after stepping out of the famous black limo. She responds, "I needed this so bad. You have no idea!"
"Can you believe that we're finally here," he continues, adding, "It's wild. Clare, my name is Dale. While it's been a long time coming, I couldn't be more excited to take this journey with you. I really do feel it's going to be special."
The Bachelorette star nods in agreement with a huge smile on her face and replies, "Same... I agree."
Once Dale walks away to join the other contestants, it's clear Clare can't contain her excitement over their encounter. "Oh man," she says before taking a deep breath. "I knew it! It feels like I just met my husband. Oh my god. I'm shaking."
Noticing Clare's reaction, Chris Harrison heads over to her and asks, "Did you say you think you may have just met your husband?"
"Yeah," Clare puts it simply. "Every other guy I felt confident with but with Dale, everything else went dark around me. I don't even know what I just said. Did I sound OK? Did I say anything at all? I felt everything that I haven't felt ever."
She adds, "I felt it. I just know. I'm 39. Like, you know these things. I know what I want. I know when I feel that feeling... Obviously, I'd like to meet everybody, but man."
Chris points out to Clare that this is the first time a Bachelorette star has said, "I just found my husband."
During her confessional, the reality TV personality continues to light up when replaying the moment she met Dale.
"Coming into this I didn't know if my man would be here or not, and when Dale stepped out of the limo it took my breath away...," she gushes.
However, she reminds herself that many suitors are expected to compete for her heart.
"As I'm meeting these guys, I'm trying so hard to be present because the fact that these guys are here doing this for me has meant a lot to me," she notes. "This is an opportunity that I do not take for granted."
Earlier in the episode, the star echoed the same feelings, telling Chris, "It's been quite a build-up for me and I'm just ready to do it. There's bigger things in the world happening, but this is something that's important to me and something I've been wanting for a long time."
"I want a man that is here for me. I want a man that is just as excited about finding their future partner as I am," she mentions. "I'm looking for somebody with depth and I'm not afraid to talk about anything and everything. I will challenge these men. I can do hard conversations. That's kind of my wheelhouse. So they better bring it."
It looks like one of them certainly is!