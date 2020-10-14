Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Bachelorette Meet-Cute Proves Love at First Sight Is Real

Cue the fireworks!

Sparks are flying high between Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and contestant Dale Moss. It's only night one on the ABC dating competition series, but it's already proving to be one unforgettable season.

Just a few months ago, Bachelor Nation fans learned that Clare found love early on with one of her suitors, who was unidentified at the time. Now that season 16 has premiered, it's easy to understand why she fell head over heels for Dale.

In fact, their meet-cute is straight out of a rom-com and will have skeptics believing in love at first sight.

"You look beautiful! I'm a hugger, so I've got a big a hug for you," the 31-year-old former football player tells Clare after stepping out of the famous black limo. She responds, "I needed this so bad. You have no idea!"

"Can you believe that we're finally here," he continues, adding, "It's wild. Clare, my name is Dale. While it's been a long time coming, I couldn't be more excited to take this journey with you. I really do feel it's going to be special."