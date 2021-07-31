Outer Banks' Madison Bailey Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. The products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to accessories, Madison Bailey doesn't always follow the rules.

Whether heading to the set of Outer Banks or documenting her life on Instagram to her 3.8 million followers, the 22-year-old actress would much rather carry a specific bag over anything else.

"I have a ton of handbags, but I use the same black book bag everywhere I go," Madison exclusively shared with E! News. "It's just more convenient to have a book bag over a purse!"