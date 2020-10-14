Billboard Music AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley and More Former Couples That Won Us Over At the Billboard Music Awards

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley had This Is Us fans in awe with their sleek red carpet style at the Billboard Music Awards, but like other couples their love didn't last.

von Cydney Contreras Okt 14, 2020 04:00
Billboard Music Awards
It seems like it was just yesterday that Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley were walking the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in matching black ensembles.

But this year, things are much different for the now exes. They're in the process of divorcing after just two years of marriage, having separated in November 2019. What's even more disappointing, is neither Chrishell or Justin will have a red carpet to strut down after the pandemic forced the cancellation of an in-person ceremony.

This Is Us fans were hoping Justin would make his red carpet debut with rumored girlfriend Sofia Pernas, but alas, it wasn't meant to be. 

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 restrictions mean no date night for many celebrity couples, including the musical pairs that fans were itching to see, like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. After all, it's been months since fans were able to get their fill of pop power couples.

So, in lieu of the pre-show, it seems rather fitting to take a look back at the lovers of Hollywood's past. 

foto
Flashback: 2000 Billboard Music Awards

To take a trip down memory lane, check out the gallery below!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley

A year before their surprise divorce, the This Is Us and Selling Sunset stars walked the red carpet in sleek all-black ensembles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via ABC
Jordin Sparks & Jason Derulo

The sultry singers took to the red carpet at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. Later that year, the two broke things off. 

Kevin Winter/BMA2015/Getty Images for dcp
Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris

Before Tay danced up a storm with Brit at the Met Gala and before the lovelorn DJ collabbed with her sworn enemy, Talvin was all about each other at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015. These two had stars in their eyes for each other that night, but a little over a year later things were dunzo. 

Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic
Wilmer Valderrama & Demi Lovato

The longtime duo attended the 2016 Billboard Music Awards last May, and then one month later they ended their six-year relationship.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Britney Spears & Charlie Ebersol

The "Gimme More" singer and television producer made their red carpet debut at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. But, one month later the couple hit Splitsville.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose

The one-time loves, who share son a 4-year-old son Sebastian, were all over each other on the blue carpet at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 19, 2013.The former couple wed in July 2013, but split in September 2014 after the bald beauty filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroeger

Before things "complicated" with Chavril in 2015, the Canadian twosome hit the carpet at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards on May 13, 2013. A few months after this photo was taken, they got married in July of 2013.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart

J.Lo and her backup dancer, who have been on and off for years and are definitely off currently, took to the red carpet in one of their "on" times at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Olivia Culpo & Nick Jonas

The Jo Bro and his one-time lady love got cozy in happier times at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015. The two split the next month.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Nick Young & Iggy Azalea

Before their was major drama, there was major PDA between the formerly engaged couple at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. In June 2016, the "Fancy" singer and the NBA star looked super cute before he got dumped after it was revealed that the baller impregnated his ex while with the singer.

ABC
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez

The on-again, off-again exes got caught kissing backstage at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.

Tune in to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14 on NBC at 8 p.m.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

