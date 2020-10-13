Two and a Half Men's Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77: Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer Pay Tribute

The cast of Two and a Half Men are honoring one of the show's most beloved stars.

Actress Conchata Ferrell passed away on Oct. 12 as a result of complications following a cardiac arrest. She was 77. According to Deadline, she died peacefully and was surrounded by family at a Los Angeles hospital.

Soon after the news was confirmed, several Two and a Half Men co-stars including Charlie Sheen paid tribute to the actress known as no-nonsense housekeeper Berta.

"An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend, a shocking and painful loss," Charlie shared on Twitter. "Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people' keeping was perfect."

Jon Cryer dedicated several posts to his former co-star who he called a "beautiful human."

"I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men," Jon recalled on Twitter. "It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they'd been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan I was of hers and she simply refused to believe it."