Tired of 2020? Kelly Clarkson Is Promising "Escapism" at the Billboard Music Awards

We can all agree 2020 has been one big WTF, but Kelly Clarkson wants you to know that this year's Billboard Music Awards will be anything but.

In a new interview ahead of Wednesday night's show, The Voice star told reporters that this might be a strange time in history, but the awards ceremony will be a reprieve from the pandemic, or at least she hopes. "We're just honestly trying to give everybody something a little normal," she shared. "People are used to watching the Billboard Music Awards every year so we're trying to keep that coming for everybody and provide the escapism that we all desperately need."

The hostess and the Billboard team believe the combination of live and pre-taped performances from the nominees will enthrall audiences, and Kelly is particularly excited about her opening number. She teased, "It's going to be probably my favorite opening. I'm very much in love with what we're doing and I can say that because it wasn't my idea. It was actually my musical director's idea."