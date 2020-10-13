Jada Pinkett Smith Has the Ultimate Answer to Being Shamed for Willow Smith's Shaved Head

As they say, mom knows best—even if other moms disagree.

In a newly released episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, the actress and her co-hosts—mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith—honed in on the show's designated topic, mom shaming. Joined by fellow moms Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba and Maren Morris, the parents tackled the tricky and trying issue mothers are facing, even more so now in the digital age.

Given her years in the spotlight as a mom of two, Jada is certainly no stranger to the type of criticism and backlash that can ensue from parenting decisions. Specifically, she recalled her first time experiencing "hardcore criticism" with Willow when the then-11-year-old shaved her head in the midst of her "Whip My Hair" fandom. "When you first cut your hair," Jada said, "I mean, there was a firestorm."

Later on in the episode, first-time mom Ashley asked Jada what tools she's used to combat the anxiety around such shaming. For Jada, it all comes down to how her children actually feel.