RHOC's Shannon Beador Sounds Off on Kelly Dodd's "Drunk Wives Matter" Hat

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador reveals her thoughts on Kelly Dodd's controversial "Drunk Wives Matter" hat.

Shannon Beador is not laughing.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13's all-new Daily Pop, The Real Housewives of Orange County star sounded off on her co-star Kelly Dodd's recent bridal shower backlash. As E! readers may recall, Kelly faced criticism from social media users after she was seen wearing a "Drunk Wives Matter" hat.

Many felt the hat was insensitive to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The newlywed RHOC star has since defended that the hat was "a joke" and "a gift."

While Shannon and Kelly are in a friendly place right now, she made it clear that she didn't condone her co-star's actions.

"I mean, Kelly Dodd is Kelly Dodd. I think a lot of the times she does and says things without thinking about how they're gonna be perceived by everyone," the 56-year-old Bravo personality shared with E!'s Carissa Culiner. "I mean, I wouldn't have put that hat on, but that being said, Kelly is Kelly."

As she continued, Shannon revealed that she gives Kelly a hard time for this kind of thing during season 15.

She quipped, "Didn't you realize that wasn't the right thing to say?"

Although Shannon was noticeably absent from both Kelly's bridal shower and recent wedding to Rick Leventhal, she assured Carissa that "things with Kelly are good right now."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

"I actually was out of town," she explained. "And then, she did invite me to her wedding, but my oldest daughter surprised me and came home from college this weekend, so I wasn't able to go."

According to Shannon, prior to last season's drama, she and Kelly "had forged a really good friendship."

Shannon relayed, "When things happened last season, I was really sad and disappointed to not have that friendship anymore. So, you know, I'm glad that we worked through some things. She's now living in my neighborhood, so I see her all the time."

For all of this and more, including Shannon's words on surviving COVID-19, watch the interview above.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and past seasons can be binged on Peacock.

