RHOC's Shannon Beador Sounds Off on Kelly Dodd's "Drunk Wives Matter" Hat

Shannon Beador is not laughing.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13's all-new Daily Pop, The Real Housewives of Orange County star sounded off on her co-star Kelly Dodd's recent bridal shower backlash. As E! readers may recall, Kelly faced criticism from social media users after she was seen wearing a "Drunk Wives Matter" hat.

Many felt the hat was insensitive to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The newlywed RHOC star has since defended that the hat was "a joke" and "a gift."

While Shannon and Kelly are in a friendly place right now, she made it clear that she didn't condone her co-star's actions.

"I mean, Kelly Dodd is Kelly Dodd. I think a lot of the times she does and says things without thinking about how they're gonna be perceived by everyone," the 56-year-old Bravo personality shared with E!'s Carissa Culiner. "I mean, I wouldn't have put that hat on, but that being said, Kelly is Kelly."