John Travolta Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Kelly Preston 3 Months After Her Death

John Travolta is remembering his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday.
The 66-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 13 to share an old photo of the couple on their wedding day. He also posted a picture from his parents' nuptials.
"Happy Birthday hon!" John wrote. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."
This isn't the first time John has paid tribute to Kelly since her death. He also posted a video of himself dancing with his 20-year-old daughter Ella about a month after Kelly's passing.
"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," he captioned the footage at the time. "One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me."
Kelly died on July 12, 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old.
"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family's rep told People. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched."
In a post shared to Instagram at the time, John expressed his gratitude for the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center. He also wrote that Kelly "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many" and that her "love and life will always be remembered."
The Jerry MaGuire actress and Grease alum wed in 1991. Over the years, they starred in a number of films together, including The Experts, Battlefield Earth, Old Dogs and Gotti. In addition to John and Ella, Kelly is survived by son Benjamin, 9. Son Jett passed away at the age of 16 in 2009.
Ella also honored her mother in July. "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."
"Thank you for being there for me no matter what," she continued. "Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."