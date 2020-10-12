Pink's Husband Carey Hart Defends Being a "Firm Believer" in Teaching His Kids How to Shoot Guns

Carey Hart is not ashamed to say that he's proud of how his kids Willow, 9, and Jameson, 3, handle firearms.
Pink's husband posted footage of the two children learning how to shoot rifles to his Instagram page on Sunday, Oct. 11. He captioned the picture and video, "Fun morning shooting w/ my kids! Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm. And jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud."
The former motocross racer continued, "I'm a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm. No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone."
Carey presumably anticipated a fair bit of backlash, since he added these hashtags: "#IfYourDontLikeItScrollOn #PokeTheBear"
The comments reflected the divisive nature of his post, with some praising him for teaching his kids how to shoot and others advocating for stricter gun laws. Carey replied to some of these comments, including one that suggested he teach a parenting class on how to "get these kids off the couch."
But Carey said that he doesn't see himself becoming an instructor anytime soon. "I have my hands full w/ these two. If they had the choice their asses would on the couch watching cartoons," he responded. "But my wife and I take the initiative to get them outside."
The father of two is a seasoned pro when it comes to dealing with critics on social media. Over the years, he and Pink have faced backlash for all sorts of issues, including allowing their 23-month-old to ride on a dirt bike.
Back in December 2018, the motocross enthusiast shared footage of him and Jameson riding a bike, which ignited a flurry of comments criticizing his parenting. But the dad was unfazed, simply telling the commenters, "Don't worry parent police, I'm a professional. #BeADadNotAFad."
He and Pink share the same blasé attitude towards social media trolls, as was evident in Pink's anniversary tribute to Carey this September. She wrote on Instagram that despite their struggles, there's no one she'd rather be with. "People laugh at us because we're either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy," she reflected. "But I'll tell you what. It's worth it. All of it. Even when it isn't."