Jana Kramer Reveals Her Honest Reaction to New Mike Caussin Cheating Claims

Jana Kramer is trusting her husband over a stranger.
On Monday's all-new episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast, the country singer and actress started off the show with a big confession. As it turns out, Jana recently received a direct message from a follower who claimed husband Mike Caussin cheated on her.
"The reason why it caught me off guard was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM," the One Tree Hill alum shared. "Automatically, I'm in freak out mode."
According to Jana, the user's message simply stated, "Mike cheated again. I'm sorry." The person's profile had zero followers and when Jana asked for proof, the user couldn't reveal anything.
"The really sucky thing about it is my default can't go to there's no way," Jana shared. "That's where it hurts the most. I can't go ‘I trust him 1,000%. He would never do that.' And that's where it stung."
Mike, who denied the allegations, told Jana to call the user to get more information. But soon after, the person deleted their account.
"It crushed me," Mike shared when recalling the moment Jana confronted him. "It sucks that she can't default to trusting me. It sucks that I've done what I've done in the past to create that in our relationship right now. My hope is that years down the line, if something like this happened again, she would be able to bring it to me and we can laugh about it because there's so much trust in the bank."
The twist comes just weeks after the couple celebrated becoming New York Times best-selling authors thanks to their candid book called The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.
During the podcast taping, Jana also revealed where she stands with her husband after she was confronted with cheating claims.
"Do I believe it fully? No. Do I still have a percentage of doubt? A little bit just because I'm human," Jana shared. "I will accept all things that I can control and everything else will just show its face and the truth will come out one way or the other."
Mike added, "You were so adult around all of this and I commend the hell out of you. The triggers and the trauma: Nobody would blame you for going on so I commend you for the work you did."
Before changing topics, both Jana and Mike made it clear that they are moving forward. The duo also ended the conversation with an "I love you."
"It's not a bump; it's a win," Jana proclaimed. "Thank you to whoever did that because it just showed that I can trust my husband."