Meet Jeff Dye, the Comedian Kristin Cavallari Is "Casually Dating"

Alexa, play Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten."
Over the weekend, Kristin Cavallari took us back to her time on The Hills and Laguna Beach. How so, you might ask? Because the reality TV personality is single and ready to mingle. On Saturday, Oct. 10, the Very Cavallari star was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye at a Chicago bar.
Although the two did cozy up while out and about this weekend, a source tells E! News "it's not serious." According to the insider, "They are casually dating. He is dating other people, too. They started talking a few weeks ago and are having fun."
The insider adds, "She's newly single and wants to enjoy it."
Kristin's new flame comes six months after she and Jay Cutler took to Instagram to announce their divorce.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the Uncommon James founder said in April 2020. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of... This is just the situation of two people growing apart."
It was less than two weeks ago that Kristin made the decision to legally drop Jay's last name. "[I'm] working on that, but I'm literally going to take a note right now to change it," she said while on On Air with Ryan Seacrest.
It's clear the former Laguna Beach star is moving on and ready for a fresh start. It just so happens she's found herself a comedian! Below, find out more details about Jeff. You'll be surprised to know he has a lot in common with Kristin.
Like Kristin, He's Been on MTV:
While Jeff wasn't on Laguna Beach or The Hills like Kristin, he did make a name for himself on the network. The 37-year-old actor hosted two television series, Numbnuts in 2010 and Money From Strangers in 2013, and the live event MTV's Club New Year's Eve in 2013. He also appeared on the hit show, Girl Code.
He's a Comedian and Entertainer:
It's true Jeff is a natural performer and his impressive list of projects is proof. According to the star's IMDb page, he was a finalist on season six of Last Comic Standing in 2008 and appeared on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Jeff was also on Better Late Than Never from 2016 to 2018. Plus, he showed off his hosting skills while on E! News' Hello Ross! in 2014. Along with comedy and acting, Jeff hosts his own podcast, Jeff Dye's Friendship Podcast, which he debuted in 2018.
He's From the West Coast:
Kristin and Jeff are both West Coast natives. The comedian grew up in Seattle and has always had a passion for entertainment. His bio reads, "Raised in Seattle, this class clown started doing comedy at Giggles Comedy Club right out of high school."
He's a Dog Dad:
Dogs really are a man's best friend! Jeff's fur baby is named Bub and appears to be a Goldendoodle. "He's been such a blessing and answered prayer during this covid s--t," the actor shared on Instagram in August. "He's not an official service dog but he definitely keeps me balanced and sane and happy so I think that counts."
He Was in a Relationship With a WWE Wrestler:
Before "casually dating" Kristin, Jeff was in a relationship with WWE wrestler Becky Lynch in the summer of 2018. The two decided to go their separate ways sometime before February 2019, when Becky was seen with fellow wrestler Seth Rollins. In fact, Becky and Seth revealed they were expecting their first baby together in May 2020.
The rest is still unwritten...