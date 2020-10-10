The Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd has said "I do."
The Real Housewives of Orange County star married Fox News commentator Rick Leventhal on Saturday, Oct. 10 during a wedding in Napa, Calif.
"Kelly and Rick are married," a source told E! News. "They tied the knot on the lawn of a private estate in Santa Rosa, California. It was beautiful. Kelly and Rick both wore all black and it was nontraditional. They exchanged really meaningful vows and it was emotional. You could tell they love each other deeply."
The insider said the wedding had about 30 guests and that attendees followed COVID-19 safety precautions, such as by "wearing custom-made masks with Rick and Kelly's names and wedding date" on them. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed an "intimate" reception dinner, the source said.
"Everyone is sitting in a long table together," the insider continued. "The decor theme is blush florals and pops of gold silverware and black dishes."
The bride also confirmed the happy news on Instagram. "I'm so excited to be Mrs. Leventhal!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of her gorgeous gown.
Celeb hair and makeup artist Katrina Guevara got Kelly glam for her big day, telling E! News she was inspired by the "very pretty, sun kissed and dreamy supermodel Candice Swanepoel."
"To get the angel-worthy gorgeous waves," Katrina explained, "I added Hidden Crown Hair Extensions for length and volume. I curled the hair in different directions and used my fingers to pull them apart so they weren't so tight, giving the hair a sexy undone look."
The stylist certainly had her work cut out for her thanks to Sonoma's rainy and humid weather forecast. Calling it "one of the biggest challenges," Katrina said she "wanted to keep Kelly's waves in place and prevent her hair from falling flat" by using Big Sexy Hair Powder Play, Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Spray and BioSilk Silk Therapy.
As for Kelly's makeup, Katrina says the reality TV star achieved glowing skin by using MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Bronzer in "Global Glow." She completed the look with some winged liquid eyeliner courtesy of Too Faced's Better Than Sex collection.
"It's sexy and playful and, most importantly, fits her personality," she tells E! News.
Kelly and Rick got engaged in November 2019 in New York City. Kelly announced the news on social media along with a photo of her engagement ring, writing, "I can't believe I just got engaged!! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince"
"Dreams do come true," Rick added at the time.
"It feels great. It feels like, 'Oh my God, I got my husband-to-be," Kelly told E! News a few weeks after Rick popped the question. "It just feels so liberating to have somebody that just is in love with you. And you know, it's not like you have like, the back and forth, like are you worrying about it. I don't know, I hate dating. And I know that he's the one. He knows that I'm the one. It's just a really great, it's like a security feeling."
Kelly celebrated her bridal shower just last weekend surrounded by a group of girlfriends. On Sunday, Oct. 4, Kelly shared a collection of party pics on Instagram that sparked some backlash from fans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly also defended wearing a hat that read "Drunk Wives Matter" during the festivities, which some social media users found insensitive to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.
The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)