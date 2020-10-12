Al RokerFall TVKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos
14 Holiday Gifts That Give Back 2020

From Toms and Bombas to Tatcha and more, we've rounded up gifts you'll feel great about giving—or keeping!

von Katherine Riley Okt 12, 2020
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season to be giving. And while half the fun of gift-hunting is finding the perfect present, it feels even better to buy products that give back. Whether it's helping the homeless, empowering others, or planting trees, there are gifts that benefit whatever charity you'd like to support. From Toms and Tatcha to Farm Rio and more, we've rounded up gifts you'll feel great about giving—or keeping!

20+ Holiday 2020 Beauty Gift Sets You'll Want to Give and Receive

Toms Black Fair Isle Knit India Slippers

Toms proudly supports giving partners across a variety of impact initiatives. When you purchase a Toms product, you can also pick an issue area that you stand for, and your purchase helps direct the brand's giving to the issue area you choose. With high-traction soles and extra cozy lining, it's easy to see why these indoor-outdoor slippers make the perfect gift.

$65
Toms

Able She's Worth More Cuff Bracelet

ABLE is an ethical fashion brand that employs and empowers women as a solution to end poverty. The brand's classic cuff is designed to be a reminder that She's Worth More. Whether you or someone you love needs the reminder, it is the perfect way to carry that message with you.

$38
ABLE

Benevolent Brownies

Guilty pleasures? Not these brownies. Sure, they're sinfully rich—classic chocolate fudge, vegan fudge, brown sugar blondie with chocolate chips and snickerdoodle. But go ahead and treat yourself; every bite helps a baker's dozen of social programs flourish.

$35
Uncommon Goods

Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier

Hey Dewy donates 10 percent of every purchase to The Water Project—a charity that provides access to clean, safe, and reliable water and sanitation solutions across sub-Saharan Africa. 

$39
Urban Outfitters

Purpose Night Sky Threader Earrings

These stunning yet delicate earrings are sustainably handcrafted by artisans escaping human trafficking, and 100% of proceeds go to Purpose Jewelry's non-profit, International Sanctuary, to provide each artisan with fair wages, education & holistic care.

 

$28
Purpose Jewelry

Bombas Snowflake Calf Sock Gift Box

As seen on Shark Tank, Bombas donates 1 pair of socks to homeless shelters for every pair purchased. These cozy pairs come boxed and ready for gifting.

$65
Bombas

Sackcloth & Ashes Cream and Neutral Stripe Throw Blanket

Sackcloth & Ashes was founded with one goal: to provide blankets to homeless shelters. With the purchase of this throw blanket, another will be donated to a shelter in need. Each super-cozy blanket is crafted of thick, warm fabric with fringe detail at both ends.

$100
World Market

State Bags Kane Backpack

For every State bag purchased, State hand delivers a backpack and supplies to a child in need. Their stylish signature Kane backpack is available in five colors.

$85
State Bags

Farm Rio Mixed Scarves Kimono Puffer Jacket

For every item purchased, Brazilian brand Farm Rio donates one tree to be planted in the Amazon rainforest. This fashion-foward puffer jacket features a kimono-style cut with a high V collar, long sleeves and a detached belt.

$350
Farm Rio

MAC Viva Glam Lipstick

Every cent from the selling price of MAC Viva Glam Lipstick goes toward helping women, men and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDs. Now, that's a beauty product.

$19
Nordstrom
$19
MAC Cosmetics

The Giving Keys Barcelona Classic Key Necklace

All Giving Keys products are hand stamped, assembled and packaged in downtown Los Angeles by those transitioning out of homelessness. Chose from nine inspirational words or customize your own for $8 more.

$52
The Giving Keys

S'well Sparkling Champagne Stainless Steel Water Bottle

S'well donates a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bottle to UNICEF to help provide clean drinking water to children around the world.

$35
S'well
$35
Bed, Bath and Beyond

Tatcha Skincare For Makeup Lovers Set

Every Tatcha purchase you make supports girls' education around the world. Tatcha is proud to partner with Room to Read to transform girls' futures. This $83 value beauty gift set includes a full-size Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, a travel-size Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil and a travel-size The Silk Canvas priming balm.

$59
Sephora

Everlane 100% Human Tee

For each product sold from the 100% Human Collection, Everlane donates $5 towards the ACLU. 

$22
Everlane

While you're in the holiday mood, check out 12 advent calendars you'll want, but be warned: they're going to sell out!

—Originally published Nov. 5, 2019, 6:00 a.m. PT

