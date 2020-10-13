Get to Know Your Social Star PCAs Nominees Including Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae & More

Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsicarlyGift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

von Vannessa Jackson Okt 13, 2020
It's not easy being a social butterfly!

There is no doubt that being a social media influencer is a lot of hard work. From editing to finding the perfect content to entertain you fans, to be a social star you've got to know how to do it all.

Luckily, the nominees for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Social Star award have taught us how to do just that! Whether it's creating an epic Tik-Tok dance routine or pranking their roommates, we're obsessed with what these influencers are bringing to the table.

They've made you laugh, they've made you cry, but now its time to make them winners at the PCAs.

This year's eight nominees are Addison Rae, Charli D' Amelio, David Dobrik, Dixie D'Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, Loren Gray, JoJo Siwa and Liza Koshy. Keep scrolling through the photo gallery below to see why they have what it takes to be The Social Star of 2020.

Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae's BFF Pics

Be sure to weigh in on who you think should be going home with a trophy by voting on the official E! People's Choice Awards site before voting closes Oct. 23.

To see who wins, don't forget to tune into the PCAs show live on E! on Nov. 15.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae is having an epic year. The social media personality and dancer has amassed over 61 million followers on TikTok, and is ranked as the second most-followed individual on the platform. In August 2020, she was named the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes. She'll also be starring in a brand new gender-swapped version of the hit '90s rom-com She's All That. You go girl!

Charli D'Amelio

What's not to love about Charli D'Amelio?! The 15-year-old TikTok star is the highest followed creator on the platform. From her funny dances to her calls for inclusiveness, there is never a dull moment on Charli's page.

David Dobrik

David Dobrik is one of the OG influencers and winner of 2019 PCAs Social Star award. After getting his start on Vine, he quickly parlayed his viral success into a bonafide business. From his wildly popular vlogs to her recent hosting duties, David keeps finding new ways to make great content.

Dixie D'Amelio

The D'Amelio sisters are killing the game. Dixie D'Amelio is the big sister of Charli D'Amelio and also a TikTok star in her own right. She posts quirky and exciting videos on the platform and has earned herself the respect of creators everywhere.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain knows a thing or two about engaging an audience. The YouTuber and podcast host has gained millions of subscribers with her opinionated brand of energy and excitement. She's one of the highest earning social stars and has no plans of backing down.

Loren Gray

Loren Gray knows a thing or two about music and social media. The singer found success online and hasn't stopped entertaining audiences since. She proved that when you engage with your fans and provide them with incredible tunes, you can't go wrong.

Jojo Siwa

JoJo Siwa is known as much for her giant bow and she is for her sparkling personality. After becoming a personality on the hit reality series Dance Moms, JoJo quickly turned her success into a very sweet brand. With millions of followers between her socials, she's proving that she's just getting started.

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy is still going strong after all these years! She got her start making funny Vines and hilarious sketches on YouTube, and has since launched her own merchandise, starred in shows and keeps continuing to stay true to her roots.

