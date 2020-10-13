Tory Lanez Charged With Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

UPDATE: Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a protective order against Tory Lanez, a spokesperson with the L.A. County Superior Court confirmed to E! News.

During Tuesday's court hearing, during which the rapper appeared telephonically, a judge ordered Tory to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan. Additionally, his bail was set at $190,000.

Tory has not yet entered a plea.

We've reached out to attorneys for both Megan and Tory, but have not heard back. Get more details on Tory's felony assault charge below.

______

Rapper Tory Lanez has found himself in a serious legal situation.

On Oct. 8, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced the rapper has been charged with assaulting a female friend earlier this summer.

According to a press release obtained by E! News, the defendant and victim got into an argument on July 12 "while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and [Tory] is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her."

While Megan Thee Stallion is not identified by name, details and dates described in the release match up to her previous statements about the alleged crimes.

In a recent Instagram post, Megan confirmed she "suffered gunshot wounds [on July 12] as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."