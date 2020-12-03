11 Holiday Gifts For The Schitt's Creek Fans On Your List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The beloved sitcom aired its final season on Netflix in October and swept at the Emmys, making Schitt's Creek one of the most talked about shows this year. And while we are devastated there won't be any more new episodes, we've rounded up show-inspired gifts that will help console the Schitt's Creek fans in your life.
Whether you're like Moira and won't wear anything with an adhesive backing, or you love to channel your inner David and consider annual trips to Coachella as your way of being one with nature, you're sure to find something to express your adoration of all things Rose family. From stickers and tees to beauty products and wall art, you can also help your loved ones feel a little bit Alexis.
Check out our 11 picks below!
Rose Apothecary Tinted Lip Balm
Made from 100% natural goat milk and botanicals, this rose-scented lip balm will keep your lips moisturized all winter long.
Schitt's Creek Wall Art by AJ Filopoulos
Fill your walls with one of this year's most celebrated TV casts! This textured canvas is perfect to hang in your dedicated binge-watching room.
Dark Rose Apothecary Tote Bag
Durable, super strong and easy to carry, this 100% spun poplin bag is perfect for carrying your artisan goat cheeses and small-batch lotions and such.
You're Simply the Best Card
When you don't have the guts to go full-on karaoke to tell your beloved how you feel, why not say it with a card? While David shares the crux of your message on the outside, the inside is blank you you can offer up other bon mots, like your lack of shame over mall pretzels.
David, Moria, Alexis, & Johnny Devotional Candle Set
This candle set is the perfect present for the Schitt's Creek devotee in your life! Jaws will drop when your recipient opens this unique gift.
Schitt’s Creek David Face Mask
Keep safe and stylish with this reusable face mask paying tribute to the show's star and creator. Plus, David's memorable line is so 2020!
Ew, David Schitt's Creek Sticker
No list of Schitt's Creek shoppables is complete without something that says "Ew, David!" It's the law. But instead of settling for one thing that says Alexis' iconic line, why not make all things say it? Just buy this sticker (or many stickers) and plop it on your laptop, your favorite journal, a water bottle, or wherever.
Rose Motel Keychain Zipper Pouch
For the days when you need a stiff drink to get through this (whatever "this" is), you need a good pouch to hold your essentials, whether you're rocking it solo or tossing it inside a bigger bag.
Commemorative Wedding Mug
Celebrate the union of David Rose and Patrick Brewer forever with this commemorative mug complete with Moira's infamous costume.
Rose Family Long Sleeve Tee T-Shirt
Sure, you could wear any t-shirt... or you could go completely off the deep-end and wind up in a mohawked Helmut Lang hoodie in a field somewhere. But we think it's better to don this comfy long sleeve that pays homage to the entire Rose family.
Schitt's Creek Coloring Book
Relax and unwind with this themed coloring book featuring some of the sitcom's best moments!
