9 Instagram-Worthy Matching Christmas Card Sweaters & Pajamas

This is one holiday tradition even celebrity families and royals love.

von Katherine Riley, Carolin Lehmann Okt 05, 2020 22:30Tags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season to start prepping for your family holiday cards! This is one holiday tradition even celebrity families and royals love. We know how busy you are this time of year, so we're here to help you round up outfits for everyone in your pack—even your pets!

We've got you covered with all the matching PJs and even some matching shirts below. Check them out!

 

Star Wars Carolers Pajama Set

May the force be with your family in these organic cotton Star Wars long johns, featuring R2D2, Princess Leia, Darth Vader and Stormtroopers. They're available in men's, women's, kids, baby and pet sizes.

$28-$50
Hanna Anderson

Eight Nights Hanukkah Long Johns Set

These organic cotton long johns will keep you cozy through eight nights of celebration. They're available in men's, women's, kids, baby and pet sizes. 

$42-$48
$30-$34
Hanna Anderson

Classic Plaid Family Matching Shirts

Your whole family will be ready to smile by the fireplace in these classic plaid shirts. They're available in men's, women's, kids and baby sizes. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $35.

$31-$54
$11-$19
PatPat

The Grinch Long Johns Set

Everybody's heart will grow three sizes for Christmas in these organic cotton pajamas featuring Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. They're sold in men's, women's, kids, baby and pet sizes.

$44-$50
Hanna Anderson

Christmas Reindeer and Snowflake Patterned Family Matching Pajamas Set

Your family will shine in these classic reindeer and snowflake-patterned PJs that are available for babies, kids, women and men.

$42-$30
$15-$30
PatPat

LC Lauren Conrad Jammies For Your Families Fairisle Pajamas

These cotton PJs are super comfy and currently on sale! We love their Christmas tree and snowflake fairisle print. They're available for women (standard, plus size or maternity sizes), men, girls, boys, toddlers, babies and even your dog. Nobody is excluded here!

$24-$54
$16-$37
Kohl's

Family Matching Plaid Car Carry Christmas Tree Pajamas Set

It's a classic: the Christmas tree on top of the car. These PJs are available for babies, kids, women and men.

$43-$84
$16-$30
PatPat

Matching Family Pajamas

These organic cotton PJs come in a sweet deer print. They're available for babies and adults. 

$19-$49
Monica + Andy

Jammies For Your Families Navy Notch Family Collection

A classic red and green plaid is perfect for the holiday season. These cotton PJs come in a wide variety of sizes: women's (standard and plus sizes), men's (standard and big + tall sizes), girls (nightgown or top + pants), boys and toddlers (nightgown or top + pants).

$30-54
$21-$37
Kohl's

Up next, 12 advent calendars you'll want before they sell out.

—This article was originally published on Nov. 14, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. PST.

