Barack and Michelle Obama's Love Story Isn't What You Thought It Was—It's Even Better

If behind every great man there's an even greater woman, what sort of superlative should be reserved for Michelle Obama?

Well, the former first lady might implore you to turn it down a notch, for starters.

While on her cross-country book tour in support of her best-selling memoir, Becoming—they had to add 2019 dates due by popular demand, naturally—Michelle made it clear that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, are at the end of the day only a couple of human beings doing the best they can. Which may have come as a shock to the millions who've put them on a pedestal, not just individually but as a unit, as the end-all and be-all of what marriage should look like.

Or at least as one of the most admired couples to ever call the White House home.

In fact, in December 2018 the Obamas topped Gallup's respective annual polls ranking the Most Admired men and women alive.