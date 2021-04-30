It’s Mean Girls 16th Anniversary: Shop All the Totally Fetch Merch

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy 16th Birthday to everyone's favorite movie!
You know the rules: on Wednesdays (and Fridays) we wear pink. So it's time to put down the Kalteen bars and pull on that iconic Regina George-approved hue to honor the Plastics in honor of the iconic film's 16th anniversary. Fetch may never happen, but pink sure will. From pink sweatshirts and tees, the only thing they will be able to write about you in the Burn Book is how impeccable your style is. Plus, we've found some merch for decorating your house that's a must-have for the celebration too.
Below, 13 Mean Girls merch items for this most important celebration. Sorry, no army pants and flip-flops to see here!
Plus Size Mean Girls Graphic T
You know the drill: On Wednesdays we wear pink. This plus size, cotton graphic T is a must-have.
Men's Mean Girls The Plastics Sweatshirt
Or if it's chilly out, pop on this sweatshirt made for only the most devout Plastic followers!
Mean Girls Mini Magnet Set - Includes Mini Burn Book!
You fridge absolutely must be covered in these Mean Girls magnets. This set also comes with an adorable 32-page mini Burn Book with quotes and images from the movie.
Roam Cloud Faux Fur Slipper
We said no flip flops, but the Plastics would definitely approve of these fetch pink faux fur slides.
The Burn Book Spiral Notebook
You need a spiral notebook version of the Burn Book—that's a fact.
White Mean Girls Wear Pink Slogan T
This "on Wednesdays we wear pink" T is available in standard sizes. Pair it with pink pants for the perfect look.
Get in Loser, We're Smashing the Patriarchy Ceramic Coffee Mug
Half Mean Girls, half feminist—you can't go wrong with this mug.
Wildfox Baggy Beach Jumper Deep V
If you want to celebrate in comfort, throw on this uber cozy pink sweatshirt! Wildfox sweatshirts are seriously our favorite pieces to lounge around the house.
Plus Mean Girls Halloween Licensed T
With Halloween around the corner, you'll need to pick up this tee that comes in plus sizes. She's a mouse, duh.
Mean Girls Burn Book Women's Crew Socks
Pay homage to the Burn Book in these cotton socks.
She Doesn't Even Go Here Sticker
Make like Damian and give the world some sass with this sticker.
UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Slip into this cowl-neck slip dress made of a satin-finish fabric. You can dress it down with a jacket and boots.
Originally published Oct. 3, 2019, at 3:30 a.m. PT