Shia LaBeouf Ordered to Go to Therapy and May Avoid Jail in Battery and Theft Case

UPDATE: Shia LaBeouf appeared in court on Thursday, May 26, and was ordered to complete a judicial diversion program within 12 months, after which his misdemeanor charges of battery and petty theft stemming from a June 2020 confrontation would get dropped and he would avoid jail time.
According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, the actor must complete at least one therapy session a week, during which he would undergo anger management; wear a SoberLink device, continued random alcohol testing and continue to participate in a 12-step program to remain sober; avoid using force or violence; not own or possess any weapons and turn over any to law enforcement if he does; remain 100 yards away from the victim and have no contact with them; remain 100 yards away from the location of the confrontation and obey all laws and orders of the court.
A source close to LaBeouf confirmed the information to E! News. The actor has not commented publicly about the case. He is due back in court in August.
______
Last November, the actor pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of battery and petty theft stemming from a June 2020 confrontation with an unidentified man, TMZ reported.
According to a complaint filed in September 2020, LaBeouf is accused of willfully and unlawfully using "force and violence upon" the person and driving away with the same individual's personal property—a hat worth less than $950.
The complaint states the alleged incident took place "on or about" June 12, 2020. However, details of what may have led to the purported events are unclear. According to TMZ, which broke the news and cited law enforcement sources in its report, there were no major injuries to either person.
This isn't LaBeouf's first run-in with the law. In 2017, for instance, he was arrested in Savannah, Georgia for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction. According to Reuters, he pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction later that year. The report stated he also pleaded no contest to the disorderly contest charge and not guilty to the public drunkenness charge. As for his sentencing, the news organization stated LaBeouf was ordered to complete a year of probation, anger management counseling, a drug and alcohol evaluation and 100 hours of community service.
Last December, the actor's ex-girlfriend and Honey Boy co-star FKA twigs filed a sexual battery civil lawsuit filed against him. The actor has not been charged with a crime stemming from this case and has denied all their allegations.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom
(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:52 p.m. PT)