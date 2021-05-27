Shia LaBeouf Ordered to Go to Therapy and May Avoid Jail in Battery and Theft Case

Weitere : Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History

UPDATE: Shia LaBeouf appeared in court on Thursday, May 26, and was ordered to complete a judicial diversion program within 12 months, after which his misdemeanor charges of battery and petty theft stemming from a June 2020 confrontation would get dropped and he would avoid jail time.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, the actor must complete at least one therapy session a week, during which he would undergo anger management; wear a SoberLink device, continued random alcohol testing and continue to participate in a 12-step program to remain sober; avoid using force or violence; not own or possess any weapons and turn over any to law enforcement if he does; remain 100 yards away from the victim and have no contact with them; remain 100 yards away from the location of the confrontation and obey all laws and orders of the court.

A source close to LaBeouf confirmed the information to E! News. The actor has not commented publicly about the case. He is due back in court in August.

Last November, the actor pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of battery and petty theft stemming from a June 2020 confrontation with an unidentified man, TMZ reported.