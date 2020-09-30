Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Tackles Faith, Friendship & Fidelity in Dramatic New Trailer

The all-new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City trailer teases the "dark" side of Salt Lake City.

Is darkness brewing in Salt Lake City?

In this all-new trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, plenty of sin is teased as the ladies tackle topics of faith, fidelity and friendship. Per the just released footage, "Salt Lake City, Utah is known for its magnificent mountains" and "world class ski slopes."

What Bravo viewers may not realize, there is also "an elite social circle," including the new series' stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and  Jen Shah.

Although the RHOSLC stars—who the trailer claims are "fueled by beauty, wealth and perfection"—all abide by different religions, the Mormon Church is "what Salt Lake City is most known for."

Thus, it is the topic of conversation in this latest teaser.

Lisa notes, "A quick lesson in how to be a good Mormon: Don't drink, don't swear, treat your body like a temple."

However, according to Heather, "it is so hard to be a good Mormon."

Per a voice over, Mormons are "taught honesty and integrity," "fidelity within marriage" and "most importantly to watch for sin."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo

Not all of the women seem to abide by these lessons as Whitney is seen questioning Meredith's relationship. Oh, and don't get Jen started on Mary, who is accused of making "racist comments."

Later on, Jen is seen shouting, "You're gonna go with Mary, who f--ked her grandfather?"

Furthermore, Heather claims that "there's a lot of dark brewing under the crust of perfection."

And this is only a taste of the drama to come for RHOSLC.

For all of this drama and more, watch the new trailer above.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

Binge past seasons of the Real Housewives on Peacock now!

(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

