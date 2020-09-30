Sean John x Missguided Is the '90s Collab You've Been Dreaming Of

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sean John's iconic streetwear looks are now available in women's sizes and styles, thanks to a new collab with Missguided. This 114 piece range is inspired by well-known '90s and 2000s fashion moments and features comfy velour, nylon and sweat fabrics.

Below, shop some of the affordable highlights from the Sean John x Missguided throwback collab, including sweat suits, dresses and more, before they all sell out!