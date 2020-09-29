The Biggest Bombshells from The Meaning of Mariah Carey

After the TRL appearance, Mariah was "hunted" by the press, "ferociously," she writes. Already a troubled sleeper all her life, she stopped sleeping altogether and was barely eating. As the label continued to pressure her to shoot the video for "Never Too Far," she was just desperately seeking some rest. "I simply couldn't do it," she writes. "I had been working for years without a break. It was totally out of the norm for me not to show up, but I really didn't have anything left." After checking into a hotel, she was tracked down by her management, who were working with Pat and Morgan. She returned with them to Pat's home, which Mariah had bought, to attempt to rest, until Pat interrupted her once more with concerns from the label. It was here that Mariah reached her breaking point. "That night, I did not 'have a breakdown,'" she writes. "I was broken down—by the very people who were supposed to keep me whole."

As Mariah unloaded her anger on her mother, Pat called the police on her daughter. "When my mother feels scared, her complete assurance in the historic evidence that whiteness will always be protected activates," Mariah writes. "At various times, she'd called the cops on my brother, my sister, and even my sister's children…And so, that night in Westchester, she called the cops on me too." Mariah asked the police to take her to what she thought was a spa, but upon waking up the next day, she learned she couldn't sign herself out. "It took several days of red tape and paperwork to get out," she writes. The paparazzi were waiting when she returned to her mother's. After traveling to L.A. at Morgan's behest, where she found herself in a "hard-core detox and rehab center" he'd arranged for her, despite the fact she wasn't using drugs, she returned to NYC in the wake of 9/11 and entered therapy. It was then that she discovered a name for the physical illness she'd been experiencing as a result of the emotional pain in her life (somatization) and learned to reframe her relationships with her family. Morgan became "my ex-brother," Allison "my ex-sister" and her mom just "Pat." She no longer has any contact with her siblings.