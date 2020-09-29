Meghan Markle Says She Feels "Liberated" After Finally Accepting Her "Naysayers"

Meghan Markle is following the wise words of Michelle Obama: "When they go low, we go high."
In a discussion for Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit, moderator Ellen McGirt questioned how the Duchess of Sussex is able to handle the criticism of her and husband Prince Harry, noting that the former actress has had a "sitting president take a shot" at her.
In response, the Duchess of Sussex said she's managed to navigate these sometimes difficult moments by having a "sense of humor," even though it has "a bit of gravity."
She also added that she tries to not "listen to all the noise" from critics and focuses on "living a purpose-driven life," because at the end of the day "there are always going to be naysayers."
"The moment that you're able to be liberated from all these other opinions of what you know to be true, then I think it's very easy to live with truth and live with authenticity," she explained. "That's how I choose to move through the world."
The 39-year-old's inspiring statements come nearly a week after U.S. President Donald Trump voiced disapproval of her, telling the press, "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry—he's going to need it."
His remarks were made in response to a video of Meghan and Harry, in which they encourage Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential elections, describing it as the "most important election of our lifetime."
The Duke and Duchess struck an impartial tone in the clip, but some political pundits claimed their comments were a slight to Trump.
Meghan alluded to the misinterpretation of their voting PSA in her discussion with Fortune, remarking, "If you look back at anything that I've said, it's really interesting because what ends up being inflammatory it seems is people's interpretation of it. But if you listen to what I actually say, it's not controversial."
This message of living an "authentic" and "purpose-driven" life is at the heart of Meghan and Harry's foundation Archewell.
And as part of their mission to make the world a better place, they've partnered with Netflix to produce content centered around these ideas in the coming years. However, the pair stated they will not be taking part in a reality series, much to the dismay of royal watchers.