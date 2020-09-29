Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Reveals Her One Regret From Hannah Ferrier's Firing

Hannah Ferrier has set sail from Below Deck Mediterranean, but Captain Sandy Yawn is still getting flak for it.

As E! readers may recall, during an August episode of the upstairs-downstairs reality show, Captain Sandy fired Hannah after undeclared Valium and a CBD pen were found among her belongings by co-star Malia White. In typical Below Deck Med fashion, the firing ended with tension, including the captain's expletive-filled last words for Hannah.

While Captain Sandy previously told E! News that she had "no regrets" regarding her final confrontation with Hannah, she expressed a different sentiment on last night's Watch What Happens Live.

She told host Andy Cohen, "I wish I could've sat down with Hannah and we had a real conversation, which that never happened."

According to Captain Sandy, she has received "a lot of hate" in the wake of Hannah's firing. Yet, the famed captain stands by her decision to fire the beloved Chief Stewardess.