Jojo Siwa and Miley Cyrus Dance Up a Storm at Show Rehearsal in Australia

After meeting her idol earlier this week, Jojo Siwa is living her best life sitting in on Miley Cyrus' rehearsal show.

von Pamela Avila Mär 07, 2020 18:04
After meeting Miley Cyrus for the first time earlier this week, it looks like Jojo Siwa is still hanging around her idol. 

On Thursday, March 5, the 16-year-old star took to social media to share a picture of her and Miley looking like the best of friends after they ran into each other working at the same rehearsal studio. 

"sometimes the worst days turn into the best days! i wasn't having the best day today and then.... THIS. Miley is the reason why i'm doing what i'm doing today. since DAY 1 i've loved her, she has been my inspiration since i was 2 years old," Jojo wrote on Instagram. "today i met miley and had the best conversation of my life with her. this is a day that i never thought would happen. and now a day that i will never forget. @mileycyrus you are a golden human and i'm so happy that i met you and you we're so nice! Thank you for being you, you turned my life around today. i love you." 

This weekend, as Miley gears up to headline the upcoming World Tour Bushfire Relief on Friday, March 13, Jojo is joining her during rehearsals and the two are dancing up a storm. 

Other acts that will perform the charity show include Lil Nas Xthe Veronicas and SJ Seb Fontaine

"Look who came to rehearsal ?!?! @itsjojosiwa !!!!!!! @worldtour Bushfire benefit concert! March 13 in Melbourne!" wrote Miley on an Instagram video she posted where Jojo can be seen sitting down at rehearsals watching her idol and then joining in on the fun, dancing along with her. 

Could we possibly expect a possible collaboration soon? 

