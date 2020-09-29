Rooney MaraChrissy TeigenDemi LovatoE! People's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Alicia Keys, Post Malone and Bad Bunny to Perform at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Luke Combs was also announced as a performer for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, airing on Oct. 14. Scroll on to see the musical lineup.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are gearing up to be a star-studded show!

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, it was announced that Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs and Post Malone will be performing at the ceremony, set for Oct. 14. As fans may recall, Keys last performed at the BBMAs in 2012, taking the stage alongside Stevie Wonder. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny will be making his performance debut at the award show.

As previously announced, Kelly Clarkson is set to return as host of the 2020 BBMAs for the third consecutive year. The award show was previously scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in April, but the ceremony was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The BBMAs will now broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles under safety precautions. 

"I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson previously said in a statement. "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

During the ceremony, Garth Brooks is set to receive the ICON Award and he'll also take the stage to perform.

As for the nominees, Post Malone leads the talented list of artists with 16 nominations. Following close behind, Lil Nas X scored 13 nods, while Billie Eilish and Khalid each received 12 nominations.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

