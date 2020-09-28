Kylie Jenner Shares Sizzling New Swimsuit Pics, But With a Political Twist

From the pool to the polls.
Kylie Jenner is celebrating the beginning of fall, but also sharing an important message about what comes with the new season: the 2020 presidential election.
The 23-year-old made two separate posts on Instagram, both of which show a caramel-haired Kylie rocking a floral-patterned Dior bikini while lounging on a poolside couch. This, along with the Kylie Cosmetic mogul's sunkissed skin, called for a caption that served as a cheeky nod to Los Angeles' year-round warm weather: "7th day of fall."
But just as people such as Kylie's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou began flooding the post's comments with compliments, Kylie uploaded two similar photos.
This time, the caption read "but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let's make a plan to vote together."
In addition to adding a link to Vote.Org to her profile, Kylie also posted a number of Instagram Stories with more information on voting.
"We must all make our voices heard this November," Kylie wrote in one Story. "Now more than ever we need change. We have the power to make a difference."
She continued, "But we need to VOTE. Just a few minutes out of our lives, to register, fill out the ballot, to drop it mailbox...that's all it takes. VOTE."
