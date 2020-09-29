Disney's New Minnie Mouse Collection Is Ear-resistible!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As a member of Disney's Fab Five, Minnie Mouse is one of the most beloved characters in all of mousedom. But now Ms. Mouse is getting a fashionable turn in the spotlight with a brand new Disney collection!

Featuring dresses, jewelry, accessories and more, Minnie's iconic bow and polka dots take center stage across a number of must-haves for any wardrobe. From the 50s-inspired dress that was made for crinoline and bobby socks, to the camera bag featuring her signature style as reimagined by Kate Spade, to the Alex and Ani bangle that will dangle delicately at your wrist, you won't want to miss out on these high-fashion finds.

So grab your bow, put on your polka dots, and shop our faves from the collection below!