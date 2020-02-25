Rooney MaraChrissy TeigenDemi LovatoE! People's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos
Kelly Clarkson to Host 2020 Billboard Music Awards

E! News can exclusively announce Kelly Clarkson will be returning to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, 2020 Billboard Music AwardsArt Streiber / NBC

And the host of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards is...

E! News can exclusively reveal Kelly Clarkson will return as the host of the 2020 Billboard for the third time in a row. In a statement, the Voice coach shared, "I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family. I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

Indeed, the show must not be missed, because it promises to be a night of great fun and, obviously, a ton of performances from chart-topping musicians, including those from the hostess with the most-est. 

This year's event will take place on Weds. April 29 at the MGM Grand Gardens Arena in Las Vegas, the same venue which saw the Jonas Brothers, Paula AbdulTaylor Swift and more stars.

Kelly Clarkson Dissects Her Fashion Evolution

While it's going to be difficult to top last year's all-around fantastic show, Kelly will likely have more fun this time around. Last year, the host managed to make it through the entire evening without once revealing she was suffering from appendicitis. People only found out about her illness the next morning, when Kelly took to Twitter to recount the night and her rush to remove the appendix. "Not gonna lie," the American Idol alum shared. "I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain. BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix."

Weitere: Nick Jonas & Kelly Clarkson Tease Most Competitive "Voice" Ever

Finger's crossed that her improved health will mean more incredible performances and moments!

(NBC and E! are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

