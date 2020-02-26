Garth Brooks to Receive Icon Award at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Rooney MaraChrissy TeigenDemi LovatoE! People's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Garth Brooks is revealed as the next recipient of the Icon Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which has previously been given to Mariah Carey

Garth Brooks is adding another award to his shelf. 

NBC and dick clark productions announced on Tuesday the country music star will be honored with the ICON Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on April 29. He will be the ninth person to ever be bestowed with this accolade, an award that was given to Mariah Carey just last year.

As part of being given the award, he will take the stage to perform some of his greatest hits, with fans crossing their fingers that "Friends in Low Places" will be included. 

It's no wonder the singer is announced to win the ICON Award. After all, this January Billboard revealed he is the first artist to have songs on the Billboard Hot Country songs chart in the '80s,'90s, '00s, '10s and '20s. One could even say it's about time he got the recognition he deserved.

With this announcement, the event is shaping up to be one fun-filled night, especially since Kelly Clarkson is hosting

The show will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Weds. April 29 at 8 p.m.

(NBC and E! are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

