Max Ehrich Says Stop Trying to "Thank You, Next" Him After Demi Lovato Breakup

It sounds like Max Ehrich has a bone to pick over how his breakup with Demi Lovato is playing out.

Just days ago, on Sept. 24, E! News confirmed the pop star and her actor fiancé had called it quits two months after getting engaged. Since that time, the soap opera actor has taken to social media with his own messages about their split. His most recent on Sunday, Sept. 28 included the plea "Leave me alone" and another message about not wanting attention.

"I am not interested in attention; I'm in [sic] interested in doing my art," he wrote. "Please leave me be and let me focus on my film!!!!! God bless."

Ehrich also seemingly addressed his ex when he wrote, "If you're going to preach about anti-bullying- Why would you allow someone you love(d) to be bullied by your fans? For what….? Telling the truth?"

As the actor continued his social media statements, he also referenced a very popular Ariana Grande hit.

"Please stop trying to thank you, next... Me," he wrote in more since-deleted notes on his Instagram Story. "... For I'm just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me. Thanks. God bless."