Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set the Record Straight on Netflix Reality Show Rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not starring in a new reality series.

After The Sun published a report claiming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to appear in a Netflix reality program, a spokesperson for the couple shot down the rumors.

"The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows," the spokesperson said.

The streaming service also addressed the speculation.

"The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women," the company told NBC, "but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time."

Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce films and series, including scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children's programming. The focus of this work will be to shine a light on stories and issues that resonate with them personally and align with their nonprofit Archewell.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the pair said in a statement to The New York Times at the beginning of September. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

They also told the newspaper Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."