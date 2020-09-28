Game of Thrones' Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson Welcomes Baby Boy With Kelsey Henson

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is officially a father of two!

The actor, 31, and his wife Kelsey Henson, 30, welcomed a baby boy over the weekend. The new mom announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Sunday, Sept. 27.

"Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours," she wrote on the social network. "3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I've ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three!"

Björnsson, who played "The Mountain" on Game of Thrones, detailed the birth in a post.

"26.09.2020. 6am Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water," he began. "I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let's go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let's just wait for awhile."

By 7:15 a.m., the couple had called their friend to photograph the labor. They also contacted their midwife and doula.

"Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated," Björnsson continued. "The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home. While I was filling up the bath things started escalating quickly, the contractions were much stronger lasting over a minute and were anywhere from 2-3 min apart. The midwife then said she thought we should head to the clinic and finally Kelsey agreed it was time."