Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized for Excessive Bleeding

Chrissy Teigen is resting in the hospital after experiencing "very bad" bleeding.

The Cravings author, who is pregnant with her and husband John Legend's third child, took to social media on Sunday, Sept. 27, to give an update on her health and her baby boy. "So, we all know I've been on bed rest for a few weeks," the 34-year-old began. "And that's like super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that's it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering."

"I was always, always bleeding," Chrissy continued. "I'm about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month...maybe a little less than a month. But we're talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. Mine was a lot."

Chrissy, who is also mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, went on to explain that every time she would go to the bathroom, there would be blood. "But honestly, just laying there would be blood," she said. "But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there."