Gwyneth Paltrow Proves She's Goals After Posing in Her "Birthday Suit"

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a brand new Goop product—and nothing else—in a new Instagram post honoring her 48th birthday.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," Gwyneth joked on the social media platform.

The body butter Gwyneth is referring to is GOOPGENES Nourishing Repair Body Butter. It launched in honor of GP's birthday.

Celebrity pals sent her love in the comments.

Courteney Cox wrote: "Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways."

Glee's Matthew Morrison added: "So happy you were born! What an inspired life you've made for yourself. And the GP train keeps going! Love ya, chica!"

Model Ashley Graham also shared some well wishes: "Oh hellllllo Bday girl!"

However, perhaps the best comment Gwyneth received came from her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin, whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

"MOM," Apple wrote on the nude pic of her parent.