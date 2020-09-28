New & Restocked Tie Dye Lounge Sets From White Fox, Frankies Bikinis & More Are Here!

Rooney MaraChrissy TeigenDemi LovatoE! People's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

von Carolin Lehmann Sep 28, 2020
Tie-dye lounge sets are one of the biggest trends of 2020, and earlier in the year they were almost completely sold out. Now brands have restocked and refreshed their supply of these uber-comfy outfits, and we're striking.

Below, our favorite tie-dye lounge sets from White Fox, Frankies Bikinis and more at a variety of price points. Shop them before they all sell out again!

True Reflections Cropped Sweater & Backstage Antics Sweatpants in Stormy Tie Dye

This cropped sweater and sweatpant combo comes in a subtle tie dye. Both have a "wht fx" graphic on them.

$40
(sweater) White Fox
$70
(pants) White Fox

Tie-Dye Crop Top & Joggers Set

This crop top and jogger set is super affordable, and you can shop it in two other colorways too. The crop top has a flattering low back. 

$28
Forever21

True Reflections Cropped Sweater & Backstage Antics Sweatpants in Rainbow Tie Dye

You can also shop the True Reflections Cropped Sweater and Backstage Antics Sweatpants in a rainbow tie dye print.

$40
(sweater) White Fox
$70
(pants) White Fox

Pink Tie Dye Top and Shorts Loungewear Set

How cute is this long-sleeve top with a popper front and shorts combo? It comes in a pink tie-dye.

$58
$23
Missguided

In Her Mind Cropped Sweater & Take Note Lounge Shorts in Coral Tie Dye

We love the coral tie-dye of this cropped sweater and shorts combo. The shorts have a high-waisted fit.

$45
(sweater) White Fox
$45
(shorts) White Fox

Bennie Crewneck & Burl Sweatshort in Baby Blue Tie Dye

This sweater and shorts set comes in a sweet baby blue. It's made of a super comfy cotton.

$130
(crewneck) Frankies
$105
(shorts) Frankies

Love Like That Crop & Keep My Secrets Sweatpants in Rainbow Tie Dye

This rainbow crop top and sweatpants combo is perfect for transitioning into fall. You'll get so many compliments on it.

$40
(crop) White Fox
$70
(pants) White Fox

Burl Sweatshirt & Aiden Sweatpant in Funfetti

Funfetti inspired the color scheme of this cozy sweat set. The sweatshirt is cropped and the sweatpants are high-waisted.

$140
(sweater) Frankies
$135
(pants) Frankies

Cherish Long Sleeve Cardigan & Stop And Stare Shorts in Pink Tie Dye

How unique is this cardigan and shorts set? It comes in a sweet pink.

$40
(cardigan) White Fox
$30
(shorts) White Fox

