Wayfair's 2-Day Way Day 2021 Sale Is Insane—Shop Up to 80% Off

Score steep discounts on furniture, lighting, décor and more!

von Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann Apr 28, 2021 10:00Tags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With so much time spent at home this past year, it truly is the perfect time to redecorate and focus on making your space a sanctuary. And just in time, Wayfair's Way Day sale is here—but only for two days, so you better shop fast. You can save up to 80% off on thousands of items, plus everything ships for free!

Below, some of our favorite deals on furniture, lighting, décor and more at the Way Day sale! But run don't walk because this amazing sale ends on Friday, Apr. 30 at 3 a.m. ET.

Kelly Clarkson Home Louise Task Chair

If you've been working from home, bite the bullet already and invest in a stylish chair that you wouldn't mind sitting in for hours on end. Your back will thank you!

$260
$170
Wayfair

Burruss 83.5" Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional

Upgrade your outdoor space with this versatile and comfortable sectional! Not to mention you're saving over $500.

$970
$390
Wayfair

AllModern Wide Velvet Sofa & Chaise

Our jaws dropped when we saw this AllModern couch on sale! Between the velvet fabric and L-shape, we are obsessed with this oh so chic couch!

$2,500
$1,390
Wayfair

Salina L-Shape Desk

After working from home for over a year, we've realized the importance of having a sturdy and chic desk. This one will give you plenty of space to set up your monitors, paperwork, printer and snacks!

$419
$275
Wayfair

Poulson 6-Drawer Chest

Is your current dresser not cutting it space or style wise? Why not add this classic 6-drawer chest to your space!

$360
$213
Wayfair

Aquilla Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed

If you're looking to upgrade your bedroom, this sophisticated platform bed will instantly elevate the space.

$300
$180
Wayfair

Berene TV Stand

Now this is one stunning TV stand! In addition to offering discrete storage space, it's able to fit TVs up to 58".

$450
$246
Wayfair

Cantey Oriental Ivory Area Rug

Give your room an upgrade with this gorgeous rug that will look great with almost any color scheme.

$35
Starts at $24
Wayfair

Grinnell Litter Box Enclosure

Ok we don't have a cat, but if we did, this chic litter box enclosure would be in our cart!

$129
$87
Wayfair

For more deals, check out Today's Best Sales!

-Originally published on Wed, Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:00 AM PST.

