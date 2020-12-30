Adam LevineHilaria BaldwinBridgertonCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewDie NeuestenVideos

VanderBump Rules: A Closer Look at Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent & More VPR Stars' Pregnancies

All the pregnancy pics for current and former Vanderpump Rules stars.

Weitere: "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Is Pregnant

Look at all these VanderBumps.

On Monday, Sept. 21, Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor—who recently announced that they're not returning for season nine of the Bravo reality show—revealed that they're pregnant with their first child.

"Mom & Dad," the Kentucky-born Bravo personality shared on Instagram. "The love of our lives is coming soon."

Husband Jax also took to social media to share their pregnancy news, writing, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad."

This baby news comes a little over a year after the two got married at a Kentucky Castle. Not to mention, they aren't the only stars from the show that are expecting.

At the beginning of Sept. 2020, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed they're pregnant with their first child together. A few weeks later, in an unconventional gender reveal party, the twosome learned they're having a daughter.

Then there's Scheana Shay, who posted an Instagram pic of her sonogram on Oct. 28, announcing that she and boyfriend Brock Davies are expecting their first child together. Approximately one month later, the "Good As Gold" singer—who's been open about her fertility struggles and shared publicly that she had suffered a miscarriage in June—unveiled the baby's sex. "IT'S A GIRL!!!" Scheana wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with unicorns and rainbows!"

foto
2020 Celebrity Engagements

Former cast member Stassi Schroeder is also expecting a baby girl with Beau Clark., who she tied the knot with in a secret ceremony in September.

Earlier this year, Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after former co-star Faith Stowers accused them of reporting her to law enforcement over a false robbery claim. Both Stassi and Kristen later apologized.

Weitere: Fired "Vanderpump Rules" Star Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant

Despite the drama, all four Vanderpump Rules stars have bundles of joy to look forward to.

Scroll through the images below for their pregnancy journeys.

Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor

A little over a year after tying the knot, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are expecting a baby.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," Brittany captioned this image, with Jax writing, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.."

Lala Kent & Randall Emmett

At the beginning of Sept. 2020, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed they're expecting their first child together. A few weeks later, the happy couple revealed that they're having a baby girl. And, it's safe to say, their gender reveals was unlike any other. Per posts on social media, the twosome found out they were having a baby girl after a skydiver flew down with a bright pink parachute.

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

In June, former cast member Stassi Schroeder announced she and her now-husband Beau Clark are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Prior to this announcement, Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo show following former co-star Faith Stowers' claim that the pair reported her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim. Stassi has since apologized to Faith, which you can find here.

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies

Scheana Shay announced on Oct. 28 that she and boyfriend Brock Davies are expecting their first child together. Approximately one month later, the singer—who's revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in June—unveiled the baby's sex. "IT'S A GIRL!!!" Scheana wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with unicorns and rainbows!"

It's a Boy

In September 2020, Brittany and Jax learned they're having a baby boy.

In Love Already

Following her pregnancy announcement, Brittany took to Instagram and posted this baby bump pic. On the image, she wrote, "So in love already."

Bare Bump

Beau shared this shot of his pregnant wife on their engagement anniversary.

The Trio

"Who would've thought we'd all be... sober at the same time," Stassi wrote alongside this snap of her, Lala and Brittany.

Proud Parents

Brittany and Jax proudly put the ultrasound shots of their baby on the fridge.

Happy Halloween

Brittany celebrated Halloween early with Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen and Stassi.

Bump Ahead

Scheana put her bump on display for Halloween 2020.

Halloween Horrors

Yep, they went there!

Getting Into the Christmas Spirit

Brittany didn't spare a single detail when dressing up as the Grinch for Halloween.

Two Peas in a Pod

Jax joined in on the Halloween fun, going as the Grinch's dog and companion, Max.

Peek-a-boo!

Lala's growing bump was spotted in this Halloween 2020 snap. She wrote on the image, "This is as Halloween as it gets for me."

Embracing the Bump

Stassi wrote on Instagram, "Sex symbol right here."

Stripped Down

Lala bared her baby bump with a stripped-down mirror selfie.

25 Weeks

At "25 weeks," Stassi posted, "Our Clark Passenger is poppin'."

All Smiles

"Mom & Dad," Brittany wrote alongside this November photo.

Masked Up

Safety first! That same day, Brittany snapped a glowing mirror selfie with her mask on.

Selfie Time

Stassi joked on Instagram that she likes posing in this chair "because it covers my back fat."

Happy Thanksgiving

The parents-to-be posed for an adorable pic on Thanksgiving.

Dressed Up

Brittany documented her growing bump with a stylish Turkey Day snap.

Golden Hour

Look at that pregnancy glow! Randall shared this pic of Lala on Instagram with the caption, "Beautiful." 

Hello December

"Bumpin' along," Brittany captioned this Dec. 6 Instagram post.

Christmas Cuties

Brock posted this festive snapshot, writing, "I'll be your elf on the shelf honey."

Happy Holidays

It's all happening this Christmas.

Bumpdate

Lala posted a rare baby bump pic in late December, captioning it, "Me and my best friend."

Not Here for the Haters

With this image, Brittany spoke out against the haters who have only have negative things to say about her baby bump. "I put this on my story but ya know what, I deserve to post this with pride," the reality star wrote. "I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life."

