VanderBump Rules: A Closer Look at Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent & More VPR Stars' Pregnancies

Look at all these VanderBumps.

On Monday, Sept. 21, Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor—who recently announced that they're not returning for season nine of the Bravo reality show—revealed that they're pregnant with their first child.

"Mom & Dad," the Kentucky-born Bravo personality shared on Instagram. "The love of our lives is coming soon."

Husband Jax also took to social media to share their pregnancy news, writing, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad."

This baby news comes a little over a year after the two got married at a Kentucky Castle. Not to mention, they aren't the only stars from the show that are expecting.

At the beginning of Sept. 2020, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed they're pregnant with their first child together. A few weeks later, in an unconventional gender reveal party, the twosome learned they're having a daughter.

Then there's Scheana Shay, who posted an Instagram pic of her sonogram on Oct. 28, announcing that she and boyfriend Brock Davies are expecting their first child together. Approximately one month later, the "Good As Gold" singer—who's been open about her fertility struggles and shared publicly that she had suffered a miscarriage in June—unveiled the baby's sex. "IT'S A GIRL!!!" Scheana wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with unicorns and rainbows!"